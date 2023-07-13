In Asia data flows are part of a new great game

But those pushing a more liberal approach to data governance will struggle to make the case to Asian governments. To many, the Chinese model resonates, says Deborah Elms of Asian Trade Centre in Singapore: “If data is the new oil then I want to own it, goes the thinking…it can be hard for folks to see the upside of letting data flow freely." Vietnam, which is hardly friendly towards China, has adopted some of its methods for controlling data. Authoritarian regimes are not the only ones to slide toward digital protectionism. India insists data must be stored locally: to give its law-enforcement agencies easy access, to protect against foreign snooping and as a way to boost investment in the tech sector. When it comes to digital policy, most governments “pick and choose like they’re at a smorgasbord," says Mr Cory.