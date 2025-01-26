In China, a cat-and-mouse game to rein in crypto
Brian Spegele , Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Jan 2025, 05:38 PM IST
SummaryRecent court cases reveal how middlemen are facilitating a booming trade, eluding a crackdown.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Three years ago, China’s government imposed sweeping restrictions on trading cryptocurrencies. But that hasn’t stopped brokers, including Chen Xin, from helping people convert large amounts of Chinese yuan into crypto.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less