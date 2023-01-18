In largest-ever layoffs, Amazon begins job cuts in US, Canada, Costa Rica2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 11:17 PM IST
In a memo, Amazon has said that the majority of its employees have been laid off from the WW Amazon stores business and people experience and technology organisation. It said the employees in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica who have been laid off will be notified by the end of today as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees.