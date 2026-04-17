In the AI propaganda war, Iran is winning

Yet all these nasties flit past your eyes so fast they are easy to miss. The videos have “hotwired” the world’s brains, says Moustafa Ayad, also of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “The Iranians have been able to tap into the zeitgeist…through really good use of internet subcultures, memes [and] animations.” The message—don’t trust America—comes not from the mouths of Iran’s actual leaders, who are “hated and polarising”, but from Lego versions of them, “who look like fun”, says Mr Ayad.