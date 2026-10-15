Incoming calls to show caller names from November 1: What mobile users need to know

The Government of India will make caller name identification mandatory for mobile users from November 1, 2026, to help people identify incoming calls from unknown numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged telecom service providers to enable Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), which will show the caller's name along with the phone number by default on 4G and new technologies such as 5G networks.

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The new system is designed to enhance caller identification and assist users in identifying legitimate calls from potentially fraudulent calls. The DoT order has made it necessary for telecom operators to display names using subscriber information stored in their databases. However, the rollout for 2G and 3G networks, as well as landline connections, will be considered separately.

How will the new caller ID system work? When a call arrives, the recipient's phone will show the caller's phone number and name. If the number is saved in the recipient's contacts, the saved name will be displayed, the DoT order said. If the number is not saved, the name the caller entered in the telecom operator's system will appear.

For international calls, the screen will show “International Call”. For the system to operate, each telecommunications service provider needs to create and maintain a database that connects subscribers' names to their telephone numbers. The receiving operator will retrieve the necessary data and display it during the incoming call.

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Will CNAP affect user privacy? The DoT order has called for the telecom operators to implement a security-by-design methodology. Caller names retrieved through the query-response mechanism cannot be retained after the incoming call ends.

Subscribers who have enabled Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR) will also be exempt from the system. Their names will not be listed in CNAP.

Can businesses display a different caller name? Businesses and bulk connections could be allowed to use a different name from the one found in the operator's subscriber database for display purposes. However, the name must be supported by a registered trademark or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal.

It is the operator's responsibility to check the preferred name and supporting documents. Subscribers who want to update their business name displayed in the results will need to make a request.

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Why is the government introducing CNAP? The mandate comes after the trials of 4G and 5G networks in recent months. It also incorporates recommendations by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February 2024.

TRAI agreed to DoT's proposal for making CNAP available by default in October 2025. This was in contrast to its initial proposal, which suggested that the service be turned on only when the user has requested it.

The government plans to make caller identification more widely available by leveraging verified subscriber data stored by telecom operators, rather than relying on names saved in phone contacts, with the rollout on November 1, 2026.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.