India begins to design own AI chip. The tougher part comes next
Shouvik Das 6 min read 05 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- India’s quest to develop its proprietary AI chip, crucial for running generative AI models like ChatGPT, reflects concerns about lack of access to technology that will shape the future
New Delhi: India has taken the first step to develop an AI chip from the ground-up to substitute Nvidia’s powerful processors, which have shaken up the global tech landscape and re-established the US's outsized dominance in the crucial sector.
