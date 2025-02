India begins to design own AI chip. The tougher part comes next

“The next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission will need to bring higher-value fabs to India, which is a tricky task since the global value chain is currently ruled by Taiwan—followed by the likes of Malaysia and Vietnam," the executive said on the condition of anonymity. “But India plays a crucial role geopolitically thanks to its proximity with the US, its importance in the Asian subcontinent, and itself as the fastest growing large economy—which could play to our strength."