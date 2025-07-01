Govt spending on AI makes India lucrative for cloud providers
India’s $1.2-billion AI Mission is creating major revenue opportunities for local cloud providers like Yotta, Tata Communications and Jio Platforms. With the government already procuring over 34,000 GPUs, companies expect strong growth led by AI infrastructure demand.
New Delhi: India’s $1.2 billion AI Mission is turning into a big opportunity for homegrown cloud service providers, due to an increase in graphic processing unit (GPU) demand and government-backed infrastructure procurement. Local firms like Reliance Jio Platforms,Tata Communications Ltd and Hiranandani Group’s Yotta Data Services are witnessing significant growth, buoyed by the Union government’s push to build a massive compute backbone for artificial intelligence (AI).