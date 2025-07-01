“The Pentagon signed a deal with OpenAI with a token initial amount of $2 million for a central AI infrastructure. While it is set to scale up to $200 million for now, in the long run, subject to successful execution, this deal can go up to $2 billion. For India and the US, China’s leapfrog with DeepSeek has been a big push. Government spending is undoubtedly a big fillip as the future of public services and defence infrastructure, as well as cyber sovereignty, is critically dependent on AI. If the government speeds up, revenue fillip is definitely going to come through in the near term," Sengupta added.