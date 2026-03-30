India may still trail the US and China in artificial intelligence (AI), but it can indeed build strong companies in the technology a fraction of the spending of the world’s top firms, said G.V. Ravishankar, managing director at Peak XV Capital.
India can build serious AI with less capital than frontier labs: Peak XV’s Ravishankar
SummaryG.V. Ravishankar of Peak XV Capital highlights India's potential in the AI sector, emphasizing that innovation doesn't always require massive spending. Indian startups can thrive by quickly adopting AI for practical applications in everyday use cases.
India may still trail the US and China in artificial intelligence (AI), but it can indeed build strong companies in the technology a fraction of the spending of the world’s top firms, said G.V. Ravishankar, managing director at Peak XV Capital.
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