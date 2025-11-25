As AI takes the mic, Indian cloud telephony firms step into the spotlight
Shadma Shaikh 10 min read 25 Nov 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Next time you ask, ‘where is my order’, chances are, you’ll get a response from a voice bot. Responses to customer calls are changing in ways most people don’t notice—in the form of voices that sound human but aren’t. A new industry is taking shape.
Bengaluru: A rather frustrated and impatient customer called Decathlon’s helpline one afternoon to ask about a delayed order, demanding an update. The voice at the other end, which began the conversation in English, switched to Hindi upon hearing the customer and assured him that the package would arrive in two days. The update seemed to calm the customer, who said “Thank you, madam" to the agent before hanging up.
