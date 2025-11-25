Voice AI bots can fully handle simple customer requests, such as rescheduling an order. On the other hand, AI copilots listen to a conversation between two humans and help human agents respond faster and more accurately. For instance, during a bank support call, if a customer asks why a transaction failed, the copilot can pull up the customer’s last three transactions, detect a possible limit breach and provide the agent the exact reason. Or, if a customer calls about a missing package, the AI assistant can show the human agent the order history, flag a delay notification from the courier and suggest options to reschedule or offer compensation.