India can displace Chinese phone, electronics brands with its own: Chris Miller
Miller said that India, which has its own large market, could easily sustain its own smartphone ecosystem if American, Taiwanese or Japanese firms were to work with Indian companies to build products for the Indian market as well as exports.
India has the ability and opportunity to produce local smartphone brands that can overtake the likes of Xiaomi, as foreign firms operating under tremendous political pressure in China have the incentive to diversify their manufacturing centres and prop up alternative brands, Chris Miller, historian and author of the 2022 book Chip Wars, said.