After smartphones and laptops, smart TV is the third most sold smart device in India. At the same time the opportunity for this device to grow is immense. India has a little over 200 million households with a TV set. Additionally, there are commercial spaces like hotels, offices besides public places like airports, restaurants, etc., where TVs are installed. As per Techarc's estimates, India has currently a little over 22 million smart TVs installed base.

With several brands launching smart TVs in affordable segments with screen size of 43 inch or less, along with fiber based broadband growth and adoption of OTT content, smart TVs are increasingly becoming the primary choice.

However, there is still limited understanding of smart TVs among consumers, including potential buyers. The entire ecosystem needs to enable more information in different languages and formats for the buyers to understand the nuances of the smart TV so that they could make informed decisions about the purchase and maximise the return on investment as well as the satisfaction.

Techarc randomly analysed 1,500 questions asked by potential buyers of Smart TVs across the country to understand their information needs which aren't adequately addressed by the Smart TV OEMs as well as the enabling partners in the ecosystem.

The buyers have several doubts about the Bluetooth connectivity in smart TVs that they explore to buy. Close to 7% of the potential Smart TV buyers from the sample questions analysed have queries about Bluetooth connectivity.

Over 6.5% of the potential smart TV buyers have queries about wall mounting. With most of the users preferring to hang their Smart TVs (especially of screen sizes 43 inches and less), they buyers want no ambiguity and surprises only to be discovered after the purchase.

5% of the potential buyers of smart TV have questions around display. Either the information provided is inadequate, or not easily comprehendible for the buyers.

Installation and App Store related queries are the two other areas which make to the top 5 questions that potential buyers have around Smart TVs. Regarding installation, the queries are around timings, readiness and any if there are any additional charges to be paid for the installation.

The app store concerning questions include if there exists an app store, what kind of apps can they find there, do they have all their favourite OTT apps there, etc.

