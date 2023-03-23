“India currently holds 127 patents for 6G,” says Telecom Minister Vaishnaw

On Wednesday, Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that India has secured more than 127 global patents for 6G technology. He also emphasized the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that India's capability to earn trust and operate at a large scale is causing a surge in demand for domestically produced telecommunications equipment in foreign countries.

According to Vaishnaw, the Prime Minister has set a goal for his ministry to be at the forefront of the world in 5G technology and to take the lead in developing 6G technology.

"Basis this target is given, the country has worked - the academia, the innovators, entrepreneurs -- all have worked together. I must also share with you that by now 127 patents for 6G technology have been obtained by Indians," Vaishnaw told reporters after addressing Communication Ministers' Conclave.

The Prime Minister revealed the government's 6G vision statement earlier in the conference. As outlined in the Department of Telecom's vision document, while 5G technology is expected to provide speeds ranging from 40 to 1,100 Mbps, 6G is projected to offer ultra-low latency and speeds up to 1 terabit per second, which is 1,000 times faster than the top speed of 5G.

Vaishnaw also offered to extend the highly discounted 5G testing services to all the neighbouring countries who were present at the conclave.

"I request our secretary to extend the highly discounted 5g testing services to all the countries present. We'll all grow together. We'll all make sure that our region contributes to the world," he said.

Representatives from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka were present at the conclave. Vaishnaw highlighted India's robust ecosystems of engineering talent, research and development, and academic talent.

"Putting all that together, to be able to create products, that was one big challenge that India took about seven-eight years back. Within a very short timeframe of about eight years, today we are in a position where India is confidently developing products and technologies and taking ever bigger challenges," he said.

According to the minister, India's growing digital economy requires a different regulatory approach compared to traditional economies. He also emphasized that telecom and data privacy are cross-cutting issues, and as such, the government has opted to develop regulations that are technology agnostic.

"We are rewriting our regulations for the digital economy. Our focus is to make sure that the horizontals (matters that cut across sectors) are technology agnostic. They are dynamic. They are capable of changing with the changing technologies," Vaishnaw said.

The minister stated that the upcoming bills, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and the new Telecommunications Bill, will be principle-based rather than prescriptive. Additionally, the minister, along with Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan, inaugurated the India Telecom exhibition, where approximately 20 companies with local manufacturing capabilities are showcasing their solutions.

Delegates from a total of 30 countries, including Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mauritius, the US, Russia, and others, participated in the event.

(With inputs from PTI)