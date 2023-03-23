“India currently holds 127 patents for 6G,” says Telecom Minister Vaishnaw

“India currently holds 127 patents for 6G,” says Telecom Minister Vaishnaw3 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 03:15 PM IST
On Wednesday, Union Minister for Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced that India has secured more than 127 global patents for 6G technology. He also emphasized the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting that India's capability to earn trust and operate at a large scale is causing a surge in demand for domestically produced telecommunications equipment in foreign countries.