If India data centre investments were landmark in 2025, look out for new players, peaks in 2026

New Delhi: Investments in data centres in India, which are said to be the factories and storage houses of digital data and artificial intelligence models, are set to grow by up to 20% next year, following a record 2025. This growth could come in the form of new investments from global firms, as well as homegrown ones—leading to projections that India’s net available data centres will surge to 2 gigawatts (GW) in capacity by the end of next year, executives and analysts told Mint.