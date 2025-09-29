India mulls pre-emptive guardrails for big tech in its digital competition law
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 6 min read 29 Sept 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
India is moving towards a standalone digital competition law with upfront rules for big tech, aiming to regulate firms like Google and Amazon. A market study is being commissioned to inform the new law, which seeks to protect competition and ensure fair practices in the digital economy.
New Delhi: India is veering towards a standalone digital competition law that would have guardrails with upfront rules of conduct for big tech, the powerful technology platforms, according to two people aware of discussions in the government. The alternative of adding a new chapter to the Competition Act of 2002—acting only after a breach—is still on the table but has few takers.
