The ex-ante—or forecast-based and not result-based—approach should remain the central concept in the proposed Digital Competition Bill as the adage that prevention works better than cure is equally applicable on digital competition, Agrawal added. “As the Digital Markets move fast, once a platform becomes dominant, competition may be shut out before the regulator can act, causing an irreparable damage to the entire competitive landscape. Ex-post action under the existing Competition Act arrives late and it may never be able restore the lost parity."