They are masters of electronics assembly. But can our factories genuinely Make in India?

Inside the Optiemus Electronics Ltd (OEL) factory in Sector 65, Noida, a bare green printed circuit board (PCB) etched with copper pathways enters one end of a production line. As it passes through, machines deposit solder paste and place tiny electronic components on it at high speed. Next, software is loaded, connections tested, and casings fitted. Eventually, a finished Wi-Fi router emerges. The journey of that router is also a small illustration of the shift India is trying to make.
OEL, a contract manufacturer, is making the routers for TP-Link, a California-based networking-equipment company that has moved its production from China to Vietnam, Brazil and India. It began working with Optiemus last year. Besides OEL, Silvassa-based Pacific Cyber Technology (PCT) and Manesar-based Vivaan Electronic Technology are making TP-Link products in India.
“We make routers at the Optiemus factory in Noida from a bare PCB level—that is, from scratch to the finished product,” says Bijoy Alaylo, director and chief operating officer, TP-Link India.
The Optiemus plant has produced more than one million routers for TP-Link in roughly a year. This isn’t simply a screwdriver operation in which imported kits are snapped together. Component mounting, software and firmware loading, testing, final assembly and packaging take place at the facility, much of it automatically, using surface-mount technology (SMT).
Among other things, SMT features robots placing tiny electronic components on a PCB to make a finished product. Optiemus has eight fully automated SMT lines as well as 62 final product assembly, testing and packaging lines.
Optiemus, a 33-year-old company that also makes products for other global and Indian brands, is not alone. Led by the government’s Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI), other contract manufacturers, such as Syrma SGS, Dixon Technologies, VVDN, and Sahasra Electronics, which have been operating for several years, have scaled up in recent times.
While they have proven themselves capable when it comes to assembling products, they have to raise their capabilities and learn to make more of the components that go into products such as smartphones, computers, hearables, wearables. Those components include camera modules, displays, resistors, capacitors and so on.
On a national scale, it’s a challenge that will require upgrading thousands of factories so Indian manufacturers can compete with global leaders on quality, precision, speed and cost.