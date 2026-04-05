Amid the ongoing West Asia war, Indian space firms are finding increasing interest in delivering surveillance services to the region. While this represents significant business scope in the near future, the journey is not as straightforward, as local and global regulations may pose key challenges. Mint explains the nuances of this new, yet strategically crucial, industry.
Mint Explainer | India finds a space surveillance market. Why regulations may pose a challenge
SummaryCurrent global conflicts, such as the Iran war, have shown that most strikes are being driven by advanced remote ballistic missiles, strategic drone strikes. While it means significant business scope for Indian space firms, there are challenges
Amid the ongoing West Asia war, Indian space firms are finding increasing interest in delivering surveillance services to the region. While this represents significant business scope in the near future, the journey is not as straightforward, as local and global regulations may pose key challenges. Mint explains the nuances of this new, yet strategically crucial, industry.
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