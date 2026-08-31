Inside India’s quest to build a sovereign AI chip

In October 1985, the United States refused to allow the sale of a supercomputer to India fearing the government may use it for progressing nuclear research and building strategic defence resources. Pushed to a corner, India created the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-Dac) in March 1988 with the singular purpose of building an advanced supercomputer as quickly as it could. By August 1991, C-Dac had built Param-8000—India’s first supercomputer.
India found itself in similar circumstances last year. In January 2025, the US decided to regulate global access to Nvidia Corp.’s high-performance computing chips. India was grouped along with Israel, Singapore and a few other countries on a list allowing limited access to the American semiconductor giant’s chips.
A few months earlier, presciently, India’s ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) had begun discussions on an indigenous AI chip project to avoid being vulnerable to geopolitical pressures. Shortly after the US restriction, in February 2025, India announced it had begun work on an AI chip.
C-Dac, primarily a research institute under Meity, had been assigned a lofty mission similar to its founding years. It has to build an AI chip that can help India reduce its dependency on other countries for strategically important chip deployments, data processing, and AI usage such as in defence, aerospace, secure communications, and public services.
Four senior officials Mint spoke with said C-Dac was seen as the right fit for two main reasons. One, since August 2017, C-Dac has run Meity’s low-key Microprocessor Development Programme—a project that has led to the development of semiconductor products such as the ‘Vega’ processor cores and Dhruv64, India’s first dual-core processor. And two, in building the Param family of supercomputers, C-Dac gained expertise in deploying high-performance computing infrastructure that can be used for powerful tasks requiring vast tranches of information to be processed.
“C-Dac is the sole body with the expertise and know-how to create strategic chips, because we have done it before,” one of the officials said. “The engineering process could be steep and tricky, but only our engineers have such talent and capability in the country.”
Meity has assigned C-Dac’s AI chip project a target budget of $200 million (about ₹1,900 crore) over five fiscal years—from FY26 to FY30, according to the officials, who declined to be identified given the strategic nature of the project. For FY26 and the ongoing FY27, the budget allocation to C-Dac was ₹275 crore and ₹280 crore, respectively.
C-Dac’s AI chip may not necessarily become a commercial offering. But from the purview of sovereign independence, India will hope to deploy it in academia, research-led workloads, and local data centres to run public services. The goal, in the long run, would be to have an option to fall back on if geopolitical sanctions are ever applied on India.