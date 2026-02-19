India has central role to play amid challenges around AIs potential misuse: Anthropic CEO

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India has a central role to play amid challenges around autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for being misused by individuals and governments, and for having the capability of economic displacement, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday.

During his address at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Amodei said India has historically set a standard for the Global South, and has helped diffuse technology and humanitarian benefits through the Global South.

Amodei said advances in artificial intelligence over the past years have been "absolutely staggering", as he reflected on the fourth global AI summit since the process began at Bletchley Park in 2023.

Alongside rapid technological progress, he said, commercial adoption as well as societal and ethical questions around AI have grown increasingly urgent.

Amodei said AI has been on an exponential trajectory for nearly a decade, describing it as akin to a "Moore's Law for intelligence". According to him, the world is now only a few years away from AI models surpassing the cognitive capabilities of most humans at most tasks.

"For most things, we're increasingly close to what I've called a country of geniuses in a data centre, a set of AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed. That level of capability is something the world has never seen before, and brings a very wide range of both opportunities and concerns for humanity," he said.

On the opportunity side, Amodei said such systems could help cure diseases that have remained incurable for thousands of years, dramatically improve human health, lift billions out of poverty, including in the Global South, and "create a better world for everyone".

However, he also flagged serious risks, including the autonomous behaviour of AI systems, their potential misuse by individuals and governments, and the prospect of economic displacement.

"On the side of risks, I am concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments and their potential for economic displacement. India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks," he said.