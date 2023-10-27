Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 on October 27, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

PM Modi will present awards to 100 ‘5G Use Case Labs’ established in educational institutions across the country, reported ANI.

Theme

With the theme 'Global Digital Innovation,' IMC 2023 aims to strengthen India's position as a developer, manufacturer and exporter of technologies including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event focusses on taking hold of 5G technology's potential by fostering application development tailored to India's specific needs and global requirements. It will also cover discussions on related to semiconductor industry, green technology and cybersecurity.

Schedule

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 is scheduled from October 27 to 29. It is Asia's most extensive telecommunications, media and technology forum and serves as a platform to showcase advancements in telecommunications and technology sectors.

Startup program

IMC will introduce a startup program named ‘Aspire’ to foster connections between startups, investors and established businesses.

Participants from across the globe

Over 1 lakh participants from 22 countries are expected to be a part of the event, including around 5,000 CEO-level delegates, 230 exhibitors, 400 startups and various stakeholders.

The initiative aims to bring India to the forefront of 5G technology adoption by promoting innovation across diverse sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, power and transportation. It plays a crucial role in preparing the country's academic and startup ecosystem for the upcoming 6G era. It aims to develop indigenous telecom technology for national security.

(With inputs from ANI)

