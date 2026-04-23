India needs digital identity for every device and stronger AI-led cyber defence to curb threats: Experts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): With the rapid expansion of the digital ecosystem and rising cyber threats, experts have called for creating a digital identity for every device and strengthening artificial intelligence (AI)-led cyber security systems to protect citizens and critical infrastructure.

The experts shared this during the Cyber Security India Expo held in Mumbai on Thursday.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with ANI on the issue, Lt General Madhavan Unnikrishnan Nair highlighted that as technology evolves, communication is no longer limited to humans, but increasingly involves machines interacting directly with users.

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He said this makes it essential to establish a digital identity for every device connected to a network.

"Every device which joins a network and communicates needs to have an identity. That is the way we can protect our citizens in the future," he said, adding that such a system would be similar to identity frameworks used for individuals.

He pointed out that one of the biggest vulnerabilities today lies in the interface between humans and networks through devices. According to him, unless devices are linked to identifiable users, it becomes difficult to ensure security and accountability.

Highlighting the growing role of AI, he said the technology is now widely used across all age groups, but is also being exploited by scamsters to identify system vulnerabilities and carry out cyber-attacks. At the same time, he noted that AI can also be used defensively to detect abnormal patterns, identify tampered software, and strengthen cybersecurity systems.

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Nair also highlighted the importance of protecting personal data in an increasingly digital world, where information ranging from identity details to contact information is widely shared across platforms.

He said both government and private entities must ensure robust systems to prevent misuse of such data, while maintaining a balance between privacy and security.

He referred to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act as a key framework to address these concerns, adding that debates around privacy and security will continue as digitalisation deepens.

He further stressed the need for awareness and "cyber hygiene" among citizens, comparing digital usage to road safety, where rules and discipline are necessary for safe movement.

Meanwhile, Nishant Singh, COO of Gramex, GMR Group, said cybersecurity has become a critical component of national security, as attacks are increasingly targeting not just data but also critical infrastructure.

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He noted that AI has enabled attackers to increase the speed and scale of cyber attacks, making it necessary for defenders to adopt AI-based tools for detection as well as proactive response.

"To defend such AI-enabled attacks, we need to move from reactive systems to predictive and adaptive systems," he said, adding that analysing behavioural patterns and anomalies through AI can help identify threats before they materialise.

Singh also emphasised the importance of governance, regulatory compliance, and collaboration between industry, academia, and government to ensure responsible use of AI while promoting innovation.

He added that while there is no "silver bullet" for cybersecurity, a combination of strong systems, awareness, and regulatory frameworks can help build resilience against threats.

Both experts stressed that with increasing digital adoption, every citizen plays a role in maintaining cybersecurity, making it a shared responsibility for individuals, industry, and the government. (ANI)