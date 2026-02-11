AI rules: 2-hour deepfake takedown timeline lands Big Tech in compliance furore
On 10 February, Meity notified AI deepfake takedown and labelling rules. While the industry welcomed its labelling relaxation and image editing exemption, heavily compressed takedown windows may land social media firms in a 10-day rush to achieve compliance—or face potential litigation.
NEW DELHI: India’s first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) law, notified on Tuesday, may set Big Tech scrambling to put in place adequate content moderation teams after New Delhi drastically shortened timelines for taking down deepfake posts with nudity, defamatory and other illicit content.