“While removing the prescriptive proposition of a 10% watermark on AI-generated content is a progressive move, the timeline impositions could make it significantly difficult for intermediaries, both small and large, to match the expected burden of compliance," Kumar said. “This is because while most content-monitoring algorithms are automated, taking down specific content based on reports will inevitably require human oversight. Compressing them exponentially will be a huge addition of cost to the large tech companies and could be nearly impossible for the smaller ones."