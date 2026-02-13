Mint Explainer | India’s AI rules and the elusive quest for online safety
Prima facie, the AI rules should make internet platforms better monitored for deepfake content that modifies a person’s identity without consent. However, the implementation remains to be seen.
India notified its artificial intelligence (AI) rules this week, cutting the deadline for taking down sexual content to within two hours of reporting. For other content, the time given is three hours. Can these moves make social media safer for us? Mint explores.