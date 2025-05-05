India quantum startups win record grants; move closer to real-world applications

NQM was launched in 2023 with an outlay of ₹6,003 crore. The first phase of the program saw over 100 applicants, of which 32 startups were shortlisted. While eight have secured funding, a second cohort is expected to be announced later this month, with the department of science and technology (DST) indicating it may fund up to 16 more startups by the end of the year, according to Chowdhry.