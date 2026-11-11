India ranked an 'AI Rising Contender' by BCG, built on talent rather than compute

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) India ranks among the world's "Rising Contenders" in artificial intelligence, a tier of economies with high readiness to use AI but lower exposure to its disruption, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) said in a report.

The consultancy attributed India's position mainly to its people.

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India's strength lies in "Skills", BCG said in its AI Maturity Matrix 2026, citing a large pool of AI specialists and an IT-services workforce whose managed-delivery and process work is "structurally adjacent to supervising AI systems".

It also pointed to India's hosting of the 2026 AI Impact Summit as evidence of its rising influence.

The report assesses more than 75 economies on 33 indicators. India sits in the second-highest of four readiness bands, below the seven "AI Pioneers": Canada, mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It was not among the eight economies that moved up an archetype since BCG's first edition two years ago. Japan and South Korea reached the top tier, and Greece, the Czech Republic, Chile, Lithuania, Ecuador and Nigeria also moved up.

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BCG said Rising Contenders each identified "one or two structural advantages", such as talent depth, sovereign capital, energy, language assets or regulatory clarity, and built Pioneer-level capability there. India's is talent.

BCG said India has benefited from "highly skilled and AI talent inflows" of returning nonresident Indians from the United States, Britain, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. That matters because cross-border relocation of AI talent fell 12 per cent in 2025, shrinking the pool of skilled professionals and intensifying competition for them.

The government has launched training programmes. Yuva AI for ALL, a free foundational course, aims to upskill 10 million citizens. IndiaAI FuturesSkills sets up AI labs in smaller cities and offers professional certifications, with the aim of broadening access beyond major hubs.

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Other Rising Contenders have taken different routes. Saudi Arabia is building a sovereign-owned national champion, an Arabic-language model and a large data-centre programme. The UAE has used sovereign capital and partnerships, including Stargate UAE within a 5-gigawatt UAE-US AI campus and a USD 15 billion long-term Microsoft investment in its cloud and compute capacity.

The remaining Rising Contenders are Chile, Indonesia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Poland, Turkey and Vietnam.

BCG said AI is "now a proven economic force". Enterprise AI investment doubled in 2026 from the previous year as a share of firm revenue, and nearly nine in ten CEOs surveyed reported cost or revenue benefits. Ninety-four per cent said they would keep investing even if it does not pay off this year.

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Exposure is highest today in information and communication, financial services and high-tech goods, and lowest in primary sectors such as agriculture and mining. BCG's modelling suggests roughly half of US jobs could be meaningfully redesigned in two to three years, with about one in ten at risk of displacement over a longer horizon.

The report warns that execution now matters more than intent, since nearly every economy has a national AI strategy. The physical constraints on where AI capacity gets built, including power availability, permitting speed and grid interconnection, are increasingly decisive.

BCG said that "compute can be procured in months, but talent cannot," which favours economies with deep workforces but leaves open how quickly India can convert its talent into deployed capacity.

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It said the economies that gain ground in the next edition will be those that can deploy and manage AI at scale, quickly and resiliently, rather than those with the best access to technology.