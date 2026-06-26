India's robotics funding doubles in H1 FY26, but experts say it's too early to celebrate

NEW DELHI: Funding for India's robotics startups almost doubled to $42.1 million in the first six months of 2026 from $22.7 million in H1 2025, according to data platform Tracxn. The funding surpassed the $35.8 million raised in H1 2024 and the average cheque size increased 94.4% from H1 2025 levels.
While the rise in funding signals growing momentum in the sector, experts said it is still too early to celebrate. In 2025, Indian robotics startups raised less than 1% of the capital secured by US robotics startups and about 2% of that raised in China, according to Tracxn.
Experts attributed the renewed investor interest in robotics to the maturing of technology.
"As global pioneers approach public markets and demonstrate commercial success, a new generation of founders has gained confidence to build the next technology stack," said Bhaskar Majumdar, founder of Unicorn India Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.