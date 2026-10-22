In absence of sovereign buyers, Indian chip firms find clients in Japan, EU

India’s early movers in semiconductor engineering and design are chasing clients abroad as demand from within India remains tepid. At least three companies in the country’s semiconductor industry, including Tata Electronics, have identified global clients as key to generating commercial revenue starting this fiscal year.
On 16 December last year, homegrown electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology India Limited’s wholly owned chipmaking subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon Private Limited, announced a deal with Japan-based investment firm Mitsui & Co, receiving regulatory clearance on 9 March. The deal, Mitsui said in a press statement then, will “support sales of products manufactured by Kaynes”.