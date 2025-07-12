Can India’s big smartphone economy grow without China?
India's smartphone industry faces uncertainty as Foxconn's exodus raises concerns about growth without China. Experts say China still holds ample sway across the electronics industry—in semiconductors that power your iPhone, machines that make it, and a hundred tiny components.
At the end of last week, the Indian tech industry’s most prominent poster child—the humble smartphone—saw much conjecture. Driven by a newsbreak on a certain company sending their Chinese specialists back to their homeland from India, multiple projections of doom and gloom rose to the fore. As word got clearer, the biggest question that rose out of Foxconn’s mini exodus was: can India’s smartphone-driven electronics economy really, actually survive without China?