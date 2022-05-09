India smartphone shipments declined for the third consecutive quarter, shipping 37 million smartphone units in 1Q22, a drop of 5% YoY, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The opening of the year was relatively slower as compared with 1Q21, due to the impact of the third wave of COVID, tight supplies especially for the low-end price segments, and rising inflation leading to increasing end consumer prices.

"5G accounted for 31% of shipments with an ASP of US$375 in 1Q22. IDC estimates that shipments beyond US$300 will be fully 5G by the end of 2022," said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The sub-US$200 segment struggled as shipments dropped by 16%, but the mid-range segment of US$200-US$300 grew to 18% share from 14% in 1Q22. The mid-premium segment (US$300-US$500) registered a high growth of 75% YoY, and the premium segment (US$500+) accounted for a 5% share, with 60% of shipments coming from Apple.

"The outlook for 2022 remains cautious from the consumer demand standpoint. Due to rising inflation and lengthening of the smartphone refresh cycle, IDC expects 2Q22 also to remain muted, while smartphone supplies gradually return to normal, resulting in a slower 1H22 compared to 72 million shipments in 1H21," says Navkendar Singh, Research Director, Client Devices & IPDS, IDC India.

Xiaomi continues to lead, though shipments declined by 18% YoY in 1Q22, followed by Samsung, registering a YoY decline of 5% in 1Q22, Realme dropped to the third slot but emerged as the only vendor in the top 5 to register a growth of 46% YoY, Vivo was at the fourth slot, with a shipment decline of 17% YoY, and Oppo in the fifth slot, fell 25%.