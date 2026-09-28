Beyond Isro, India’s spy sat makers eye $100m each by 2029

Top private space startups are riding a wave of privatization to build global commercial businesses, leveraging India's space agreements with multiple countries which are looking to strengthen space surveillance capabilities.
Digantara Research and Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Pixxel Space India Pvt. Ltd and GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd, which have gained a foothold in the space sector through government contracts, are now looking to expand abroad. The race to space comes as New Delhi shifts from its decades-old state monopoly to a Nasa model, focusing Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) resources on research and technology, while leaving manufacturing and commercialization to the private industry.