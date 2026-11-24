New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) As many as 96 per cent of employees in India use artificial intelligence (AI) daily or two to three times a week, the highest among nine Asia-Pacific markets, saving an average of 15 hours a week, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

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The share of regular AI users compares with 85 per cent across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the consultancy said in its report "For Asia-Pacific, Strategic Clarity Is the Key to Value". The 15 hours a week saved by Indian employees compares with a regional average of 9.4 hours, it said.

Around 61 per cent of employees in India said they use the time saved through AI for additional strategic tasks, against 44 per cent across APAC. India leads all nine markets on this measure, ahead of Australia at 60 per cent and China at 37 per cent, the report said.

"AI is beginning to change not just how quickly work gets done, but also what employees can focus on… This signals an important shift in how organisations can capture value from AI. The priority for leaders now is to build on this momentum by redesigning workflows, strengthening employee capabilities and providing clarity on how AI can be applied to deliver meaningful business outcomes," said Nipun Kalra, India Leader, BCG X.

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Only 38 per cent of employees in India have strong strategic clarity on AI, compared with 20 per cent across APAC, according to the report. BCG said this means organisations communicate AI as a strategic priority, provide a clear strategy, ensure employees understand their roles and give them guidance on how to use the time saved through AI.

In India, 42 per cent of employees said their AI training is sufficient, while 59 per cent said their organisations have rules in place for human-AI teams, the report said.

The findings are based on BCG's second annual APAC AI at Work survey of 6,349 employees across nine markets: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The India sample comprised 882 employees.

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