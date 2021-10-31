India vs New Zealand ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2021: Watch the do-or-die clash here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tonight's going to be an important fixture at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai that you don't want to miss out. In a do-or-die situation, Team India will clash with New Zealand to stay alive in the competition. Either of the two teams will knock out of it if they lose. But, you are still not sure where to watch it and when? We are here to help you. Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will clash with New Zealand captained by Kane Williamson tonight in Dubai.

The India-New Zealand ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium will start at 7:30PM Indian Standard Time. Both the teams lost their previous matches to Pakistan facing an exit from the tournament.

For the Indian viewers, the Star Network is broadcasting the feed which you can enjoy on your TV sets. The Star Sports Network live feed can be seen and heard in both English and Hindi. For better viewing experience you should opt for the HD package of the service provider.

However, the world has become more customized with smartphones. For those who love their portable devices, this cricket match is available on Disney+ Hotstar. You just need a subscription to start your personalized view starting at ₹499 for mobile phones. Its annual packages start at ₹899 Super pack while the Premium goes to ₹1,499 a year. The bi-lingual commentary is also available on Disney+ Hotstar app. And, if you’re having a Smart TV at home, just sync your phone and enjoy this very important clash.

The Prasar Bharati will also broadcast the commentary via All India Radio stations across the country. For those who still do not want to do all this, they just need to check Google and Twitter.

The Indian team had to face lots of criticism and trolling for their 10-wicket loss against Pakistan.

