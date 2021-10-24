Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch live streaming

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch live streaming

A file photo of the India-Pakistan match in Dubai last year.
2 min read . 08:01 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Indian team is led by Virat Kohli and Babar Azam represents the Pakistani side
  • The ICC Men T20 World Cup is held in Dubai

Archrivals India and Pakistan are set to face off again at the ongoing ICC Men Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai tonight. Both the teams are highly charged for this mega event, which is more than Ashes to many in the sub-continent. Indian team is led by Virat Kohli and Babar Azam represents the Pakistani side. Both these teams last met in England 2019 at the ICC event in which Pakistan beat India. The onus is on India to return the favour.

There are many who do not know when and where the live streaming of this most anticipated game start. We are here to guide you.

The India-Pakistan match will start at 7:30 IST tonight. There are various ways you can enjoy this high-octane game. The live streaming will start primarily on the Star Sports Network and you can watch it live on your TV in both English and Hindi. The feed can also be watched via DD Sports and AIR network of the Prasar Bharati.

The favorite and the customized way of enjoying this game is through Disney+ Hotstar app in India. You just need the to have a subscription for the service to tune into the cricket match on time. It can be Disney+ Hotstar Super that is priced at 899 a year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium that comes at an annual charge of Rs. 1,499. You can also watch India versus Pakistan match live on your mobile device by getting the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription available at Rs. 499 for one year.

There are other ways to check the feed online. You can monitor it via Google and Twitter. The India Pakistan match is set to generate huge viewership online and Disney+ Hotstar is going to get the maximum out of it.

Both India and Pakistan have been the winners of ICC Men T20 World Cup.

