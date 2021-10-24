India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: When and where to watch live streaming

The favorite and the customized way of enjoying this game is through Disney+ Hotstar app in India. You just need the to have a subscription for the service to tune into the cricket match on time. It can be Disney+ Hotstar Super that is priced at ₹899 a year or Disney+ Hotstar Premium that comes at an annual charge of Rs. 1,499. You can also watch India versus Pakistan match live on your mobile device by getting the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription available at Rs. 499 for one year.