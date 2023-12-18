Indian AI: What is it, and can we make one?

Does AI really differ by region?

What is colloquially referred to as ‘Indian’ AI is currently aspirational, referring to datasets that foundational AI models are trained on. Researchers argue that the largely West- and English-centric internet will teach AI programs biases and sensibilities that are mostly tuned to Western countries. That’s why the Centre, researchers and industry veterans, speak about why AI in India would differ. Key variations would be in understanding non-English languages, and getting nuances of India-centric cases of harm, societal bias and polity. Experts say such factors will make AI differ by region and culture.

