Indian cybersecurity startups attract capital amid growing market potential to counter AI-driven threats
Rwit Ghosh 4 min read 31 Mar 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Summary
- Cybersecurity is no longer just about setting up countermeasures, firewalls and lines of malware-detecting code. It's moved into the realm of AI, where cloning voices, creating deepfakes and manipulating text is becoming more common.
Cybersecurity startups in India have attracted capital in the past couple of months, indicating that the sector might be on its way to maturing, led by the growth of new threats brought about by advancements in artificial intelligence.
