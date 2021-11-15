Indian gamers lost 7,894 on average due to cyberattacks. Know more

Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock said, “Our report reveals that online gaming is not all about fun and games. In the virtual field we must take precautions to protect information we share, to avoid becoming vulnerable to cyberattack. With online gaming, come concerns including hidden fees and in-game currency, characters, or other items being lost or stolen, as our survey showed to be the case for over half of respondents (fees, 60%; in-game items, 58%). In these challenging times, it is crucial to stay updated and aware of the threats that can compromise your safety and privacy in this complex digital world."