Accenture’s $4.8 billion blitz leaves Indian IT giants trailing far behind
In the 12 months leading up to August 2025, Accenture pulled in $4.78 billion in new business, a figure that surpasses the combined incremental revenue generated by India’s 15 largest IT services firms in 2024-25. What explains this yawning chasm?
Bengaluru: The gulf between Accenture and Indian IT services exporters continues to grow wider and deeper. Last year, the American powerhouse grew at nearly twice the speed of its largest Indian rivals. But the truly astonishing statistic is this: In the 12 months leading up to August 2025, Accenture pulled in $4.78 billion in new business—a figure that surpasses the combined incremental revenue ($3.92 billion) generated by India’s 15 largest IT services firms in 2024-25.
