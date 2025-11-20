Tech startups’ new playbook: Blend products into services for the long haul
Sakshi Sadashiv 6 min read 20 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Urban Company, MyGate, HealthifyMe, Paytm and others are betting on the still-evolving service-attach model to drive stickiness and encourage repeat usage.
Quick commerce made Swiggy and Zomato indispensable, while electric vehicles gave Ola a clear purpose. Now, the next wave of Indian tech startups—Urban Company, MyGate, HealthifyMe, Paytm, and others—are adopting a similar template: providing services for reach, but selling products to make money.
But, without the depth of legacy players, these platforms are starting small, relying on the still-evolving service-attach model to drive stickiness and encourage repeat usage, indirectly strengthening their business economics.
