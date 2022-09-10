Indian telecom giants to invest $19.5 billion on 5G infra by 2025: GSMA report

The Indian telecom giants are expected to invest around $19.5 billion in the development of advanced infrastructure for 5G by 2025, as per a report from GSMA. The report suggested that 5G could benefit the Indian economy by $445 billion between 2023 and 2040 or more than 0.6 per cent of the GDP forecast for the year 2040. This would reflect the large number of 5G use cases that will be implemented in the main sectors of the Indian economy.

