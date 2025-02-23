Indian VCs join a global race to back the next big AI disruptor
Summary
Bengaluru: The world may still be grappling to figure out the scale of upheaval that generative AI could cause. Yet, Indian venture capital investors have joined top global peers in chasing the next disruptive offshoot of generative AI: agentic AI.
Agentic AI is a sophisticated algorithm that can adapt and learn on its own, building on the success of large language models like ChatGPT that require human inputs to train them. Built for a specific field, agentic AI resembles a worker skilled in a certain task—such as customer service, invoicing and more—and operates as a network of skilled professionals to automate tasks.
Earlier this week, decade-old health-tech firm Innovaccer announced the launch of seven artificially intelligent ‘agents’, purpose-built to ease the lives of overworked doctors and medical staff around the world. The San Francisco-based startup has raised $275 million for its ‘healthcare intelligence cloud’—a suite of digital services assisting hospitals and clinics in various tasks.