Indian VCs join a global race to back the next big AI disruptor

Agentic AI is live

Blume is “very bullish on the potential for agentic AI startups to redefine both specific industry verticals, and functional use-cases that are more horizontal and will double down on this space this year as well," said Sumangal Vinjamuri, associate vice-president at the venture capital firm. “We think that agents have the potential to own end-to-end outcomes and workflows in these scenarios, and we are already starting to see that happen through some of the above portfolio companies."