Indians have the highest average resting calories, finds Garmin. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

According to Garmin's 2021 Asian User Health Data Report which tracks data from January to September 2021, users from regions with higher average weekly intensity minutes consumed more calories than others, not only active calories but also resting calories, which emphasizes the importance of exercise in maintaining good metabolism. The report revealed that the "Resting Calories" of men and women in Asia decreased significantly in the age range of 55 years and above. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Garmin's 2021 Asian User Health Data Report which tracks data from January to September 2021, users from regions with higher average weekly intensity minutes consumed more calories than others, not only active calories but also resting calories, which emphasizes the importance of exercise in maintaining good metabolism. The report revealed that the "Resting Calories" of men and women in Asia decreased significantly in the age range of 55 years and above.

It is noteworthy that India (2,490 cal) tops the list with the highest average resting calories, followed by South Korea (2,451 cal), and Hong Kong (2,402 cal) respectively. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

It is noteworthy that India (2,490 cal) tops the list with the highest average resting calories, followed by South Korea (2,451 cal), and Hong Kong (2,402 cal) respectively. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The data trend also reveals that older users have clocked more “weekly intensity minutes" than youngsters on average. US-based Garmin has more than 60 million active users worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the ongoing pandemic, lifestyle habits have changed considerably and more people struggle with poor metabolism. Over time, this has resulted in health issues like poor sleep quality due to anxiety and stress, lockdowns and working from home has led to declining metabolism due to a sedentary lifestyle. In the long term, this may lead to serious conditions such as obesity, digestive issues, hair loss or even hyperglycemia, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

By referencing the "Resting Calories" and "Active Calories" indicated on Garmin smartwatches, users can track their total calories consumed and any changes in their metabolic rate. Other real-time health indicators like stress levels, Pulse Ox, hydration tracking that is tracked and displayed on the watch can also serve as a reminder for users to be more health- conscious.

Among Asia, India ranks second in the weekly “Intensity Minutes" with an average of 47 minutes. Hong Kong (53 minutes) ranks first and South Korea (46.9 minutes) third. Based on the data, female users have clocked more intensity minutes than male users in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the regular lifestyle of people has changed significantly. With the help of this report, we can see detailed health insights of our users across a variety of regions. One of the significant outcomes of the report is that the older population is more conscious of their health and overall wellbeing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}