India’s broadband user base crosses 100 crore after six-fold growth since 2014: All you need to know

The total number of broadband subscribers in India has crossed the 100 crore mark, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The data also shows that the broadband subscriber count in India increased by over six times in the last 10 years, rising from 131.49 million (13.15 crore) at the end of November 2015 to 1 billion (100.37 crore) at the end of November 2025.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) also recently shared a Year-End Review statement where it highlighted that 2025 was the year in which major progress was achieved in the fields of connectivity, digital infrastructure, citizen-centric governance, and technological self-reliance.

Advertisement

The DoT also stated that the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0, which was launched on 17 January 2025, has played a pivotal role in propelling India into a new era of digital transformation.

The report also highlighted that the average monthly data consumption per wireless subscriber has increased by 399 times, reaching 24.01 GB in 2025, up from a mere 61.66 MB in March 2014. The DoT noted that this is “one of the highest in the world”.

It also noted that the increased data consumption was complemented by median mobile broadband download speeds, which grew from 10.71 Mbps in 2019 to an impressive 131.47 Mbps in October 2025.

Similarly, the DoT, while quoting data from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index, noted that there has been a sharp increase in fixed broadband download speeds from 29.25 Mbps in 2019 to 60.34 Mbps in 2025.

Advertisement

The report also shows that there has been an increase in the Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network, which grew from 19.35 lakh route km in 2019 to 42.36 lakh route km in September 2025.

It also highlighted growth in telephone connections, which rose from 933 million in March 2014 to 1,228.94 million in September 2025. Meanwhile, there was also a narrowing of the digital divide, with rural telephone connections rising by 42.9%, from 377.78 million in March 2014 to 539.83 million in September 2025, a growth rate nearly double that of urban areas.

The department also highlighted that there has been a decrease in average mobile data cost per GB, which went down from $0.16 last year to $0.10 in 2025.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the DoT on Tuesday also released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 for the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India.