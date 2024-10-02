India's digital economy set to exceed $1 trillion by 2028, suggests report
India's digital economy is set to surpass $1 trillion by 2028, fueled by government initiatives, technological advancements, and increased internet access. Programs enhancing financial inclusion and a surge in digital payments are transforming everyday transactions and various sectors.
India's financial landscape is reportedly undergoing a seismic transformation, driven by a combination of robust government initiatives, technological innovations, and increasing internet penetration.
