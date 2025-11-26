Space calling: India's first private PSLV is about to take off
Shouvik Das 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Privatizing rocket production follows the US model where the space agency sets the specifications and the rockets are built by private entities like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman.
NEW DELHI : India's first privately built polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) is expected to have its maiden commercial flight before the end of the financial year, marking a giant leap in the country's ambition to foster a private space economy.
