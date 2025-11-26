Space calling: India's first private PSLV is about to take off

Space startups

“A privately built PSLV means that startups will have opportunities to work as component and key systems suppliers of the rocket, akin to how the likes of L&T have worked as suppliers to Isro before. In turn, this will help us in generating revenue, as well as getting more consistent business from within India itself," said Yashas Karanam, co-founder and chief operating officer of Bellatrix Aerospace. The Bengaluru-based company, which has raised nearly $11 million, has developed a proprietary propulsion system, something it believes it can sell to vendors such as the HAL-L&T JV in the future.